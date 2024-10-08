War Update: 172 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Three Sectors Remain Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 172 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors remain the hottest," he said.

According to him, on October 7, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian and population centers with four missile strikes, using seven missiles, and 72 airstrikes. In addition, Russian forces launched 4,420 artillery strikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements, including 117 MLRS attacks.

Lykhovii said the enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv sector, with six combat clashes recorded there. Fighting took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 25 times. The invaders concentrated their efforts on Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, and in the Serebrianske Forestry.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped four attempts by the invaders to break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 assault and offensive operations. The enemy concentrated their efforts on Lysivka and Selydove, where they carried out more than 50 attacks. In addition, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novotoretske, Kalynove, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 37 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the aggressor made three assaults on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Bohoiavlenka. Ukrainian defenders repelled two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian units in the Orikhiv sector, near Robotyne.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces thwarted seven attempts by the occupiers to advance on Ukrainian positions on the Dnipro islands.

Ukrainian forces continue their operation in Russia's Kursk region. The occupiers launched 17 airstrikes on their own territory, using 24 guided aerial bombs.