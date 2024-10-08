Qatari, German Foreign Ministries Hold Coordination Meeting At Level Of Senior Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Germany held yesterday in Berlin a coordination meeting at the level of senior officials to push bilateral relations to broader horizons.

The meeting reviewed the Qatari-German strategic partnership and ways to support and develop it, and discussed the ongoing preparations for holding the first Qatari-German strategic dialogue, scheduled to be co-chaired by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany H E Annalena Baerbock.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Ambassador of Qatar to Germany

H E Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, with the participation of Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater and Acting Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Fahad bin Mohammed Kafoud.

The Federal Republic of Germany was represented by Director of Middle East and North Africa of the Foreign Office of Germany H E Dr. Tobias Tunkel, with the participation of Director of the Gulf Division Gregory Bledjian, Director of the Cultural Affairs Division Carsten Wilms, and Deputy Director, Policy Planning Staff at the German Federal Foreign Office Dr. Annika Bolten-Drutschmann.