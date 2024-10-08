Pakistan Healthcare Industry Roadshow To Be Held In Doha Next Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Opening global opportunities for Pakistani innovators, Pakistan Healthcare Roadshow 2024 will be held next month in Doha.

It is an international healthcare and that promises to position Pakistan's healthcare sector on the global stage. Organized by the Atlantic International Business (AIBN) in partnership with the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, the exhibition will take place on November 18-20, 2024, at the prestigious Katara Exhibition Hall in Doha.

This three-day international healthcare exhibition will present Pakistan's advancements in artificial intelligence in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, medical equipment, and human resource development. It will offer a much-awaited opportunity for Qatar's rapidly growing healthcare sector to explore collaborations and investments in cutting-edge healthcare innovations from Pakistan.

The healthcare sector in Qatar, projected to grow at a rate of 5.2% annually, is expected to reach $11bn (QR40bn) by 2028, making this an opportune moment for international cooperation.

Underlining Qatar's commitment to healthcare development, the sector currently represents 11% of the nation's total budget, as the country moves forward with its ambitious National Vision 2030 plan.

The Pakistan Healthcare Industry Roadshow is expected to play a key role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, while simultaneously supporting Qatar's healthcare goals.

Dr. Javed Iqbal, a renowned surgeon and the brand ambassador for the event, has voiced his strong support for this initiative. With over 4 decades of experience in healthcare, Dr. Javed currently serves as the director at Iqbal Hospital and is recognised for his dedication to advancing the industry.

He stated,“Pakistan has immense potential to contribute to the global market in several healthcare areas,” highlighting the event's importance in connecting Pakistan's healthcare innovations with international markets.

The roadshow will offer a platform for young innovators from Pakistan to present artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions. It is a unique opportunity for them to attract international investors, form strategic partnerships, and contribute to Qatar's healthcare advancements.

Participants will also have access to exclusive networking sessions, B2B meetings, and business matchmaking opportunities, further developing collaboration between the two countries.