Ukrainian Issue Will Be A 'Big Part' Of Biden's Visit To Germany - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Germany and his participation in the Ramstein meeting is intended to reaffirm the U.S. strong support for transatlantic security, as well as international leadership in supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by White House press secretary Karine

Jean-Pierre at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The visit is going to underscore the deep commitment and that transatlantic security resolute support,” she said.

The Ukrainian issue, according to the White House spokesperson, will be a“big part” of this visit. It will focus on further assistance to Ukraine, as well as efforts to stop Russian aggression.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that President Biden maintains leadership in uniting countries to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

In addition, the U.S. President will focus on ensuring NATO's contribution to collective security.

“As we see what's going on in Ukraine, as we continue to see Russia's aggression, to have that conversation,” she summarized.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden is heading to Germany on Thursday to meet with leaders of allied countries and attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base.

Photo: Wade Vandervort