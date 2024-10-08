Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director At 2024 Golden Globe Awards

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The list of winners for the 2024 Awards has been announced. Among them, the film“Openheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, claimed the Best Supporting and Best Director awards.

According to reports, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Hilton Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The award for Best Supporting Actor, which was expected to go to Cillian Murphy, the in“Openheimer,” was presented to Danny Junior for his role as Louis Strauss in the film“Openheimer.”

In his speech, Danny Junior welcomed this unexpected success and said,“A few people approached me this summer and said they barely recognized me in the role of Louis Strauss. I would like to remind my fellow nominees that this doesn't count as much of a compliment.”

The Golden Globe Award for Best Director was also given to Christopher Nolan, the director of the film“Openheimer.”

“Openheimer” is a bitter three-hour historical drama. This is Nolan's first win at the Golden Globes, having previously been nominated for this award for writing the film“Memento” in 2000, directing and writing“Inception” in 2010, and directing“Dunkirk” in 2017.

Christopher Nolan had previously received the Saturn Award for directing“Openheimer.”

