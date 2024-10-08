Argentina Renews Support For The OAS Mission To Support The Peace Process In Colombia (MAPP-OAS)

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) COLOMBIA / USA – The secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the permanent representative of Argentina to the OAS, Sonia Cavallo, signed an agreement according to which an Argentine will serve as associate staff of the OAS in the Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia (MAPP-OAS) for one year.

After signing the agreement, ambassador Cavallo highlighted the impartiality of the work of the MAPP-OAS, and commented that this will be the third time that her country contributes to the Mission through the support of personnel. Specifically, Argentine diplomat María Florencia Riveros Abraham will be working“in dialogues with local communities to address issues such as the return of displaced communities, forced recruitment of minors, missing persons, as well as humanitarian demining and the return to civilian life of demobilized groups.”

For his part, secretary-general Almagro emphasized that the OAS“deeply values not only the logistical and operational effort that this represents, but also the clear intention behind this support: to contribute to the long-awaited search for peace in Colombia, a process that has required the participation of all sectors of society and that, thanks to the help of countries like Argentina, has been able to advance with firm steps.”

Since 2016, Argentina has provided a diplomatic official to serve on the Mission to Support the Peace Process of the Organization of American States.

