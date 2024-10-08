Armenia Refuses To Sign CIS Foreign Ministers Council Statements
10/8/2024 1:09:21 AM
Armenia refused to sign the statements of the Council of CIS
Foreign Ministers.
Azernews reports that this was stated in the
press release of Armenia's Foreign Ministry.
"Yerevan refused to join the two final statements of the Council
of Heads of Foreign Ministries meeting of the CIS countries,"
according to the release.
However, the Armenian side did not indicate the reasons for this
decision.
The meeting of the CIS foreign ministers took place the day
before, on October 7, in Moscow. The parties summed up the results
of joint work on the implementation of Russia's chairmanship in the
organization in 2024.
The meeting participants signed several documents concerning
work in the field of international relations and joint cultural and
sports events.
The meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was held
ahead of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, which
will take place today.
It should be noted that yesterday, Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev headed to Moscow to attend the meeting of the CIS Council of
Heads of State.
