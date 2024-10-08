Korea's Leading Environmental Companies To Participate In WEFTEC 2024
10/8/2024 12:15:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Environmental industry & technology Institute (KEITI) announced that Korea's Leading Environmental Companies, with the support of the Ministry of Environment, will establish a Korean Public Relations Center and participate in the WEFTEC 2024 , the show on solutions for the environment, held in New Orleans, USA from October 07 to 09.
The term "Leading Environmental Companies" refers to the most prominent businesses in the Korean environmental sector, recognized for their outstanding business performance and technological expertise.
A total of 7 companies, including 3 excellent domestic environmental companies (Participating directly in the exhibition) and 4 online participating companies, will participate in this exhibition and showcase their outstanding environmental technologies and product:
- Participating directly in the exhibition
H-KORBI Co., LTD. Blue.Green.Link Co., ltd. BLUESEN Co., Ltd.
- Online participating companies
Samjin Precision Co., Ltd. DAEHAN i.m. Co., Ltd. Wellspring Co., Ltd. KOReD Co., Ltd.
You can find these participating companies at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Hall A / 4666).
Contacts
Sujin Kang
Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI)
+82-32-540-2212
...
