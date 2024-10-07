JODDB Launches 21St Defence Technology Course

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) on Sunday launched the 21st Defence Course (DTC), a programme that has been held annually since 2006 in partnership with Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

The inauguration was attended by directors from various sectors, including land systems, industrial solutions, force equipment, armament solutions, smart and advanced electronics.

Participants included representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Qatar, Nigeria, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab and the Public Security Directorate.

This year's course focuses on key defence technology issues, emphasising the latest technical and operational capabilities of defence equipment, their operational limitations and maintenance requirements.

The course, which will be delivered by qualified Jordanian experts and accredited trainers from Cranfield University, aims to prepare its graduates, both officers and civilians, to effectively use defence technology.