Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy Is Emissions-Free, Thanks To Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

(MENAFN- 3BL) HOUSTON, October 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Green Mountain Sun Club is helping a beautiful greenspace in Southwest Houston become even greener. Thanks to a $93,000 grant to fund four new electric utility terrain and all-electric maintenance equipment, Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy is now emissions-free.

By electrifying its maintenance equipment-including three electric carts and one Polaris electric utility vehicle-Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy is leading the way as one of the few regional conservancies to fully transition to electric utility vehicles. This transition, which also includes a riding lawnmower, leaf blowers, and weed eaters, will reduce the nonprofit's carbon footprint by avoiding 6,000 pounds of CO2 emissions annually and saving 300 gallons of fuel, equating to $2,000 in annual operating costs. Coupled with the 2,000 trees currently on the property, which are projected to absorb 96,000 pounds of CO2 annually, these advancements position Willow Waterhole as an emissions-free space.

“We are thrilled to unveil these vehicles and show how this donation will help us take significant strides toward our sustainability goals,” said Katherine Bravo Newton, Executive Director at Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy.“This grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club is helping us reduce our environmental impact and operate more sustainably, which is a crucial part of our mission to protect and preserve urban greenspaces.”

Willow Waterhole was once a flood detention project and has since flourished to become a scenic greenspace amid Houston's suburban exterior. The Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy was established in 2001 following local residents' commitment to protect the area and has remained successful due to public and private partnerships. The Conservancy now comprises 608 million gallons of stormwater detention in six lakes and 291 acres of greenspace, which includes 35 acres of wetlands and a 15-acre native coastal prairie preserve. This approach effectively mitigates 100% of rainfall impacting over 50,000 Houstonians living in the immediate 3-mile radius of Willow Waterhole, near Highway 90, halfway between 610 and Beltway 8.

“Greenspaces are the living heart of sustainability, and we're honored to support Willow Waterhole on becoming emission-free,” said Andrea Ortega-Toledano, senior director of sustainability, Green Mountain Energy.“This location's role in stormwater detention is vital to our region and their work in preserving the environment is essential to safeguarding our future.”

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club has donated more than $14 million for 164 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Green Mountain Energy invites its customers and employees to contribute and help support more projects that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation and environmental stewardship.

# # #

About Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy

Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enhancing Willow Waterhole, a 290-acre greenspace in southwest Houston. With over 7 miles of newly paved trails, six lakes, and extensive green spaces, the Conservancy supports flood control, wildlife habitat, and community recreation while promoting environmental sustainability. Serving as a hub for conservation efforts, nature walks, and public events, the Conservancy partners with local residents and donors to continue improving the area for both ecological and community benefit. For more information, visit willowwaterhole.

About Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through the work of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club® has donated more than $14 million for 164 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Sun Club collaborates with nonprofit organizations on projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy and Sun Club or to apply for a Sun Club grant, visit greenmountain/sunclub.

Media Contacts:

Estefanía Joy, Green Mountain Energy

713-537-5735

...

X: @GreenMtnEnergy

Katherine Bravo Newton, WWGC





...

281-780-9569