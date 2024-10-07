Fortitude Re Donates $200,000 To Cumberland River Compact To Support K-12 Environmental Education

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd., (“Fortitude Re”) today announced a $200,000 donation to Cumberland River Compact in Nashville to support water-focused environmental education for youth ranging from kindergarten to high school.









For the last 27 years, the Cumberland River Compact has had a leadership role in water quality initiatives throughout the Cumberland River Basin. While the nonprofit has been a champion of environmental stewardship, their work goes beyond the environment and extends into classrooms – where they're inspiring and educating the next generation of environmental advocates. The Education and Engagement division provides learning experiences for K-12 students and continued education for teachers. In the 2023-24 school year, 6,253 students were reached by Compact environmental programming.

“The partnership with Cumberland River Compact reflects both our commitment to education and to protecting the environment,” said Amanda Stewart, SVP, Employee Experience, Fortitude Re.“These two priorities are deeply intertwined-because when young people understand the importance of sustainability and conservation, they carry that knowledge forward, becoming the leaders and change-makers who will protect our environment for generations to come.”

In addition to financial support for Cumberland River Compact, Fortitude Re employees volunteer to support the nonprofit's mission. Earlier this year, employees participated in Tennessee's largest suburban stream restoration project, planting 155 trees to improve the Harpeth River watershed.

“Fortitude Re's $200,000 donation to Cumberland River Compact's youth education program is transformative,” said Mekayle Houghton, Executive Director, Cumberland River Compact.“Young people are the key to our future environmental well-being. This gift will help us build a nationally recognized program to ensure that the next generation is prepared to take on the water conservation challenges of the future.”

About Fortitude Re

Fortitude Re is a leading provider of reinsurance solutions with $111 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31, 2023. The foundations of our business model are our exceptional insurance professionals and the support of the world's most sophisticated insurance investors, including Carlyle and T&D Insurance Group. Our people, our capital strength and our capabilities drive strategic reinsurance solutions designed to meet our clients' highest priority goals and to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders, our teammates, and the communities in which we operate. For more information visit, and follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn .

About Cumberland River Compact

The Compact River Compact addresses the root problems of water pollution that originate in the Cumberland River basin's urbanized areas, working lands, or within the streams themselves. We support individuals and communities in their conservation efforts and empower them to care for their land and water through action, education, and collaboration. For more information visit, or follow Cumberland River Compact on Instagram .

Contacts

Media:

Mary Beth Conklin



...

423-596-1449

The post Fortitude Re Donates $200,000 to Cumberland River Compact to Support K-12 Environmental Education appeared first on Caribbean News Global .