JR Restaurant Group Sponsors Successful Food For Thought Fundraiser

MadCAAP's Annual Fundraiser Moves to New Location, Sets Attendance and Participation Record

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JR Restaurant Group is thrilled to announce the successful sponsorship and event support for MadCAAP 's annual Food for Thought fundraiser. This much-anticipated event took place on Tuesday, October 2, 2024, at Bridlewood of Madison, located at 3024 Highway 22, Madison, Mississippi. Due to increasing popularity, it marked its first time at the larger venue.Food for Thought is MadCAAP's sole annual fundraiser, crucial for supporting in-house programs and raising awareness about poverty in Madison County. A common misconception is that Madison County is free from poverty; however, significant challenges persist in its urban and rural areas."Our commitment to the communities we serve goes beyond just providing great food; it's about making a positive impact on the lives of those around us," said Steve Grantham, Jr, President of JR Restaurant Group. "Through our sponsorship and support, we hope to contribute to the success of Food for Thought and MadCAAP's mission to fight poverty in our area."As a family-owned business, JR Restaurant Group is dedicated to fostering community growth and culture. It oversees the operations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses in Mississippi and Tennessee. The company champions the idea that focusing on community and people can pave the way for positive change and sustainable growth.The funds raised during the event will enable MadCAAP to continue its impactful work in the community, directly benefiting the residents of Madison County. The JR Restaurant Group is proud to be a part of this cause, helping to shed light on the issues of poverty and contributing to solutions that benefit all residents of Madison County.The JR Restaurant Group is committed to putting people first and always looking after the communities they serve. In these people and these communities, the JR Restaurant Group sees endless possibilities and the ability to directly impact helping each one to bloom to its fullest potential. With its 'Bloomin' is Boomin !' campaign, JR Restaurant Group believes that this and other fundraisers are invaluable in ensuring that necessary funds continue to be raised to fight poverty locally and throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, a fight that is ongoing and crucial.JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.

