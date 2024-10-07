Marianne Pestana Public Relations: Elevating Voices With Personalized Publicity And Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Elevating authors, speakers, and leaders with strategic campaigns, Marianne Pestana PR delivers high-impact visibility

- Dr. My Haley, Widow of Alex Haley and contributor to the epic ROOTSATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marianne Pestana Public Relations is dedicated to delivering personalized, high-impact publicity and marketing services that help authors, speakers, and industry leaders thrive in today's competitive landscape. With extensive experience, Marianne Pestana offers customized strategies to capture media attention, expand readership, and achieve long-term success. Every service, from media outreach to event management, is designed to maximize your message and connect with the right audience.With a proven track record of securing top-tier media placements, Marianne Pestana specializes in elevating clients' visibility through TV, radio, podcasts, print, and digital platforms. Known for successfully positioning clients across major outlets, her approach consistently drives high-level recognition and industry influence.Marianne's strategic and selective approach has delivered results for a diverse range of clients, from debut authors to New York Times bestsellers, business leaders, and experts in various fields. Each public relations campaign is uniquely tailored to align with individual goals, ensuring clients receive the impactful media exposure they deserve.Services offered :- Media outreach & press coverage- Book coaching- Brand development- Speaker bookings- Event management- Library & bookstore outreach- Book award submissions- Strategic social media campaigns- Advanced reader copy (ARC) distribution to generate early buzz- Media training- Book launch strategies- Endorsement outreach to secure blurbs and testimonials- Customized digital marketing strategiesRecent campaigns have secured placements in top-tier media outlets, creating widespread visibility and engagement. With a reputation for delivering exceptional service, Marianne is a trusted partner in crafting opportunities that resonate with the media and your target audience.For more information on how Marianne Pestana can position you for success, contact: ...With over 20 years of experience, Marianne Pestana is a leading public relations expert known for helping authors, thought leaders, and experts gain regional, national, and international media attention. As a radio show host of Moments with Marianne on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, Marianne is dedicated to elevating voices that have an impact in the lives of others. Through carefully tailored campaigns, she delivers targeted results that elevate her clients' profiles across multiple platforms.

