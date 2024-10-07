Pakistan PM Blasts Conspiracy To Damage Relations With China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Monday to express condolence over the death of two Chinese nationals in a attack near the airport in the southern city of Karachi.

He strongly denounced the attack as "a heinous conspiracy to damage Pak-China relations" that cannot be tolerated at all, according to a statement issued by PM House.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the Prime Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chinese citizens.

He said that protecting the life and property of Chinese brothers in Pakistan is the government's foremost priority, adding that the heinous conspiracy to damage Pak-China relations will not be tolerated at all.

The Prime Minister said he himself will supervise the investigation into the incident and the security arrangements for the foreigners will be further beefed up.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve that responsible elements of the incident will be identified and taken to task at the earliest.

On this occasion, the Chinese Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the immediate response of the government of Pakistan following the terrorist incident in Karachi and initiation of probe into it.

He also expressed his confidence in the government of Pakistan for the effective investigation of the matter, the immediate identification of the terrorists and bringing them to justice at the earliest.

The Prime Minister's visit came after at least three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed while 11 others were injured in an explosion near the airport in Karachi on Sunday night.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement on Monday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack and extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims. (pickup previous)

sbk









MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108755223