Petsafe® Announces Exciting Deals For Amazon Fall Prime Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Discover Unbeatable Savings on Training, Containment, and Care Products for Your Beloved Pets This Fall Prime Day!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PetSafe ®, a leader in pet products and training solutions, is thrilled to share that pet owners can enjoy exclusive discounts on a wide selection of PetSafe® products during Amazon's Fall Prime Day this October 8th and 9th. This is a fantastic opportunity for pet parents to invest in high-quality training tools and pet care solutions that enhance the lives of their furry companions.



Among the special offers are lightning deals on three featured products: the SportDOG Brand FieldTrainer 425X Remote Trainer , originally priced at $179.95, will be available for just $119.95; the PetSafe Wireless Pet Fence , which typically retails for $289.95, can be purchased for $199.95; and the PetSafe 1-Piece Sliding Glass Pet Door (Large), regularly $179.95, will be available for $129.95.

Additionally, PetSafe® will offer significant discounts on various best-selling items. Customers can find deals on the PetSafe® Easy Walk® Harness , available in multiple sizes and colors, along with the Deluxe Easy Walk® No Pull Harness . Other products include the Invisible Fence Brand Power Cap Battery , the Easysport Harness , and a range of bark control solutions, pet mats, and ramps designed to provide comfort and safety for pets.

These exclusive deals will be available during Amazon's Fall Prime Day event, allowing pet owners to invest in their pets' well-being while enjoying fantastic savings. For more details and to explore the full range of products, visit the PetSafe® storefront on Amazon.

For more information, visit PetSafeBrands or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe BrandsTM, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo® and Premier Pet®, PetSafe BrandsTM is dedicated to unleashing joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe and happy for a lifetime.

