Ethiopia Shifts From Protectionism: Opens Retail And Export To Foreign Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia has taken a significant step towards economic liberalization. The country recently announced a new directive allowing foreign investors to enter its retail and wholesale markets.



This move marks a shift from Ethiopia's long-standing protectionist policies. The Ethiopian Commission has granted licenses to 21 companies under this new directive.



Thirteen of these licenses are for retail businesses, while eight are for export activities. This development comes after years of restricting these sectors to domestic investors.



Ethiopia's government had previously shielded specific areas from foreign competition. They aimed to nurture local investors and build a sustainable economy based on homegrown capabilities.



However, this approach faced challenges in achieving its intended goals. The decision to open these sectors stems from a desire to modernize Ethiopia 's commercial landscape.







Officials believe this change will help reduce consumer goods prices and revitalize the national economy. It also aims to attract much-needed foreign investment and expertise.



Foreign companies have shown considerable interest in this opportunity. Since the announcement in July, 71 international firms have expressed their intent to invest.



Most of the companies registered for export activities focus on coffee and sesame. Meanwhile, potential importers have shown interest in electric vehicles and construction materials.

Ethiopia's Retail Market Growth

Ethiopia's retail market, valued at approximately $23 billion, continues to grow. This growth is fueled by a rising population, increasing incomes, and ongoing infrastructure development.



The country's efforts to improve its business environment extend beyond this recent directive. Over the past five years, Ethiopia has implemented 85 reform laws across 100 different agendas.



These changes aim to create a more investor-friendly climate. This policy shift represents a delicate balance for Ethiopia.



The government seeks to maintain support for domestic businesses while embracing the benefits of foreign investment. It hopes to foster healthy competition that will ultimately benefit Ethiopian consumers and the economy.



As Ethiopia navigates this new economic landscape, many eyes will be watching. The success of these policies could set a precedent for other African nations considering similar economic reforms.

