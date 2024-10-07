Ethiopia’S First Female President Steps Down, Ushering In New Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia experienced a significant shift on October 7, 2024, as Sahle-Work Zewde, the country's first female president, left office. Her departure came after serving since 2018 and amid speculation about tensions with the government.



The Ethiopian parliament swiftly appointed Taye Atske-Selassie as the new president. Taye, a seasoned diplomat, previously served as Ethiopia 's UN envoy and Foreign Minister. He took the oath of office in a brief ceremony in Addis Ababa.



Sahle-Work's presidency marked a historic moment for Ethiopia. Her appointment in 2018 symbolized broader changes in Ethiopian society, part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed 's early reforms.



During her tenure, Sahle-Work advocated for gender equality, peace in the Horn of Africa, and climate action. However, her role faced limitations. The Ethiopian presidency is largely ceremonial, with executive power held by the prime minister.



Critics noted her perceived silence during the Tigray conflict and Amhara unrest. Rumors of disagreements with Abiy Ahmed's government circulated in her final year.







Sahle-Work's legacy is mixed. Her presidency showcased both progress and ongoing challenges for women in Ethiopian politics.

Women's Representation in Ethiopian Politics

Women's representation in parliament has increased slightly, but they remain underrepresented in many leadership areas.



Taye Atske-Selassie brings extensive diplomatic experience to his new role. Born in the Amhara region and educated in Political Science and International Relations, he has served in various diplomatic posts.



His presidency begins against a backdrop of ongoing ethnic tensions and the need for further reforms. Sahle-Work's exit also impacts female leadership in Africa.



Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan now stands as the continent's only female head of state. This highlights the ongoing struggle for gender parity in African politics.



As Ethiopia moves forward, it faces both opportunities and obstacles. The transition underscores the dynamic nature of African politics and the importance of promoting inclusive governance.



It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in addressing long-standing issues and achieving equal representation in leadership roles.

