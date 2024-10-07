Zilis Appoints Angie Thompson As New Owner And CEO: A Renewed Commitment To Empowering Health & Transforming Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZilisTM LLC, a company in the hemp-derived CBD industry, announces the appointment of Angie Thompson as the new owner and Chief Executive Officer. With a passion for and wellness, Thompson will lead Zilis into a new phase of growth and innovation, focused on creating opportunities for individuals and communities around the globe.“My heart is filled with excitement and purpose as I step into this role,” Angie Thompson expressed.“I believe in a future where everyone has access to the tools they need to achieve financial stability and improve their health. I am dedicated to empowering every individual, every family, and every community to thrive.”Under Thompson's leadership, Zilis will continue to promote global health and wellness with its products while enhancing growth opportunities.“We aim to support people around the world with our offerings, and I envision a future where our products are accessible to everyone seeking to improve their health and well-being,” Thompson added.Zilis is known for its proprietary water-soluble formula, UltraCellTM, which has shown improved absorption levels compared to typical CBD oil. A recent study by the Mayo Clinic showed that UltraCellTM products demonstrate significant absorption rates, with an active bioavailability lasting up to 12 hours.“We are committed to delivering effective products to support health and well-being through science-backed solutions,” Thompson stated.To ensure Zilis meets high standards of quality and efficacy, the company has established a Medical Advisory Board comprised of six respected medical professionals from across the nation.“Our Medical Advisory Board plays a crucial role in guiding our product direction and maintaining our connection to the medical community. Together, we aim to support individuals in reclaiming their health,” Thompson remarked.Zilis has positioned itself as a recognized player in the U.S. and is expanding its presence in Europe and Latin America.“I am focused on fostering a health and wellness movement that reaches diverse communities.,” Thompson says.As Zilis embarks on this journey under Angie Thompson's leadership, the company remains committed to its mission of leveraging hemp and CBD to enhance overall wellness. Zilis UltraCellTM CBD oil, derived from USDA-certified organic hemp plants, continues to gain traction in the industry.For more information about Zilis, its products, and enhanced opportunities, please visit .About ZilisTM LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCellTM technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

