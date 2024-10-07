Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby Ranked 15Th Out Of The Top 20 CPA Firms In North Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C. (HM&M), a leading CPA firm with four offices in Texas, was recently named to Dallas Business Journal's (DBJ) Top North Texas Accounting Firms. HM&M was ranked No.15 of the top 27.

Susan Adams, managing shareholder with HM&M, had this to say regarding the ranking: "We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the top 15 North Texas accounting firms. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team, whose commitment to excellence drives everything we do. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership, as well as to the community for their continued support. As we move forward, we remain focused on providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to help our clients succeed. Thank you to Dallas Business Journal for this recognition; it inspires us to strive for even greater heights.”

Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) plays a pivotal role in the North Texas business landscape, serving as a trusted source of news, insights, and analysis for local companies across various sectors. With its in-depth coverage of market trends, industry developments, and economic factors, DBJ empowers business leaders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

The publication's rankings, such as its Accounting Firm Rankings, highlight the achievements of local firms and foster a spirit of excellence and innovation. By showcasing top businesses in North Texas, DBJ not only recognizes individual accomplishments but also strengthens the broader Texas business community, encouraging collaboration and growth. These rankings serve as a benchmark for success, inspiring firms to elevate their standards and strive for excellence.

See all the rankings here .

About Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C.

HM&M was founded in 1978 as a full-service accounting firm. Today, the firm has eleven shareholders and nearly 100 staff, including supervisors and managers. The firm's expertise lies in the construction, non-profit, healthcare, energy, and real estate industries, as well as serving high net worth families. The firm provides a range of services including tax compliance and planning, audit and review services, outsourced accounting and advisory, business valuation, and litigation support. Learn more at hmpc

