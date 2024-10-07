Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Time Change For Its Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital

(Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that the Company will now be hosting its third quarter 2024 call at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, one hour earlier than previously announced.

Trinity will still release its third quarter 2024 financial results before open on

Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ324 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until

November 6, 2024. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-1180 or (402) 220-0400.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2024 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" trinityca . A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

