Gift Card Market Launches Groundbreaking New Technology To Simplify Local Gifting

The Gift Card Market is an innovative platform that allows users to send digital gift cards to loved ones for over 5 million local businesses. Consumers can easily send local gift cards via text or email, creating a personal and meaningful gifting experience. The platform's patent-pending technology offers customized local gift options, enhancing convenience and supporting small businesses. Based in Kansas City and Fort Myers, The Gift Card Market boasts over 20 years of industry experience.

There's something truly special about giving a thoughtful, personal gift that shows how much you care. With The Gift Card Market, you can send more than just a card - you're sharing favorite local experiences, from a cozy dinner spot to a relaxing spa day. With over 5 million businesses to choose from, sending a heartfelt, personal gift has never been so simple.

Until now

consumers faced challenges

finding gift cards for their favorite local businesses in one convenient location.

The new

Gift Card Market

platform overcomes

these obstacles by providing access to virtually all restaurants, spas, and salons anywhere in the US, and then enables gift cards for those businesses to be sent directly from a known contact, creating a more personal and meaningful experience.

"Consumers

love sending

gift cards for the amazing local restaurants that

form the heart

of our communities," said Brett Glass, Founder and CEO of Gift Card Market. "They want a quick, secure, and easy way to deliver these gifts through a text message, within an existing conversation thread, to their loved ones."

This new "In the Moment" gifting capability allows consumers to instantly send thank you notes, acknowledge special occasions, or treat a friend while simultaneously driving traffic to local businesses.

With multiple patents pending, this new technology

marks a significant leap

from traditional gift card platforms, which often struggle to include local options. Gift Card Market has developed a dynamic, proprietary

curation engine that customizes gift card

options

based on the local businesses chosen by the purchaser.



Gift Card Market offers this service to local favorites

at no cost

to the merchants. Nicole Glass, President of Gift Card Market, stated, "Consumers equate food with love, and sending someone you care about to a

beloved local gem

is far more meaningful than giving a typical gift card."

To expedite the rollout of its new technology, Gift Card Market has also partnered with Stored Value Solutions (SVS), a leader in the gift card industry. SVS will serve as their official launch partner, providing access to these

local favorite restaurants

for its existing clients. "SVS is renowned for its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions. We are excited to collaborate with the SVS team to bring a local focus

to our industry,"

said Brett Glass.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gift Card Market. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients and gift card consumers. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to create exceptional value and drive growth in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Gift Card Market and are excited about the possibilities ahead," said Jenny Parris, Chief Revenue Officer of SVS.

About Gift Card Market

Gift Card Market is a pioneering digital gift card platform that simplifies the process of sending gift cards to friends and family

for over 5 million local restaurants, spas, and salons. In a world where

finding

gift cards for small, locally owned businesses can be difficult, Gift Card Market has

made it easy

with its innovative, patent-pending technology.

Users can discover local favorites through a simple search interface and enjoy streamlined sending options via text or email, backed by

advanced fraud protection. Based in Kansas City and Fort Myers, Gift Card Market brings over 20 years of experience in gift card innovation. For media inquiries, contact

[email protected] .

About SVS

A leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 700 million card products and processes over 2 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by Atlanta-based Corpay, Inc.. For more information, visit:

.