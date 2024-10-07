Curapath And Certest Join Forces To Offer Next-Generation Lipid Nanoparticles Formulations With Proprietary Excipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VALENCIA & ZARAGOZA, SPAIN, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curapath , a leading innovator in the of lipid and polymer excipients, nanoparticle formulations and innovative polymer conjugates, and Certest Biotech, a Spanish company focused on the development of new products with special emphasis in Drug Delivery with Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) and Active Ingredients synthesis, have announced a collaboration and licensing agreement. This strategic partnership will offer the access to cutting-edge LNP formulations combining Certest's proprietary ionizable lipids and Curapath's shielding lipids. These novel formulations will enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop more precise, efficient, and safer treatments, targeting applications such as vaccines for infectious diseases, gene therapy, and immuno-oncology while reducing the IP barriers in the space.Under the terms of the collaboration, Curapath will leverage its extensive experience in novel excipient and nanoparticle formulations, providing GMP-compliant manufacturing and clinical and commercial supply of lipid excipients, as well as complete LNP drug product solutions. This collaboration empowers the market with access to GMP-grade Certest's ionizable lipids and Curapath's shielding lipids, offering unparalleled efficiency and scalability in drug delivery.Philippe Clavel, CEO of Curapath, remarked,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Certest team, bringing together our extensive expertise in developing and GMP manufacturing of novel excipients and nanoparticle formulations. Our world-class facilities and dedicated team allow us to deliver top-tier solutions for lipid and polymer nanoparticle formulations, as well as drug product manufacturing. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of safe and effective therapies for patients worldwide.”Nelson Fernandes, CEO of Certest, added,“We are excited about this strategic collaboration with Curapath, which will allow us to elevate our delivery technology to the next level. Thanks to this agreement, Certest's ionizable lipids are now available in GMP quality, making them more accessible for advanced therapeutic applications. This partnership is a crucial step in accelerating the market introduction of RNA-based innovations, contributing to the development of more effective and safer treatments for patients.”This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, providing biotech and pharmaceutical industries with a powerful platform for developing advanced drug delivery systems that streamline formulation, scale-up, and regulatory approval processes.About CurapathWith over a decade of unwavering commitment, Curapath is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative therapies as a leading CDMO . Our pioneering approach in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge polymer and lipid excipients, including proprietary novel functional excipients, plays a crucial role in enabling the efficient delivery of nucleic acids and other therapeutic payloads. Curapath simplifies the non-viral gene therapy manufacturing process by offering seamless scalability for both small and large-scale cGMP manufacturing volumes.Having supported more than 50 therapeutic programs in advanced drug delivery formulations through the clinical journey to commercialization, Curapath is the proven partner to choose for unleashing innovative therapies and confidently navigating the journey from concept to impact on patients.For more information, please visit .About CertestCertest Pharma specializes in advanced lipid nanoparticle technology, focusing on the development of effective and targeted LNPs for next-generation medicines. Certest's licensable technology includes top performing ionizable lipids, the main asset, and LNP formulations with excellent performance in vivo and which can induce extrahepatic delivery.Having a extense scientific background and several collaborations, Certest Pharma offers cutting-edge solutions with different payloads of RNA therapies.Certest Pharma is the fourth business unit of Certest Biotec S.L, established in Zaragoza in 2002 as an innovative and technology-based company. With more than 130 countries as destination, Certest has always based its growth on the research and development of new products and the exploration of new market niches with a great emphasis in control of starting materials.Visit certest for more information.

