Zelensky: We Invite Our Partners To Define How They Envision End Of War

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine invites its partners to define how they envision the end of the war with Russia and Ukraine's place in the global security architecture.

He said this in his address, Ukrinform reports.

The President stressed that the prospects should be clear to everyone in Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that by the end of the day, he expects a report from the Ukrainian team that is currently working in Washington and a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the work with partners

“Today, there was an extensive briefing on the frontline – our actions and needs. The Donetsk directions remain particularly challenging, and we will try to convince our partners at the upcoming 'Ramstein' meeting of the urgent need for significant reinforcement of our capabilities and positions right now, during these autumn months. Sufficient supplies for the front, sufficient equipment for our brigades and enough long-range capabilities for our forces – this will undoubtedly serve as the best deterrent for Russia and the strongest push to move the situation towards peace,” he said.

Zelensky noted that today he heard reports from Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin and Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin on the production of shells, artillery, and equipment.

“It wasn't just about what we've already achieved or what we're currently producing, but also about proposals for our partners: to invest in our Ukrainian production, primarily production of drones and electronic warfare systems. This is also part of our package for the upcoming 'Ramstein' meeting. We must keep getting stronger – every month, every week,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden will chair the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format that will take place in Germany on October 12.

Photo: President's Office