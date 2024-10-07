Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Strikes Surges To 2,083

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Israeli air strikes on Lebanon over the course of the past year has reached 2,083, while 9,869 others were injured, data showed on Monday.

The Israeli occupation military's air force has carried out extensive bombings of targets in southern Lebanon, leaving more than two thousand people dead and displacing more than a million others, while causing heavy damage to properties, it said. (end)

