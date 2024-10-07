Al-Qassam Brigades Bombard Tel Aviv On The Anniversary Of October 7Th.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ PNN/ Manar Abudayah

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced a rocket barrage targeting Tel Aviv. They stated that the strike is part of a "continuous attrition battle" and a response to Israeli atrocities against civilians and the displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that air raid sirens sounded across Greater Tel Aviv and central Israel. According to Israeli public broadcasting, the rockets were launched from Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military confirmed the launch of five rockets toward Tel Aviv from Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

Israeli media reported that debris fell in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, following interceptions by the Iron Dome defense system. Israeli emergency services stated that two people sustained minor injuries from the rocket fire.

The attack coincided with the first anniversary of "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle, initiated by Palestinian resistance factions on October 7, 2023.












