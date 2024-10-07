Ainewsbreaks Alpha Events Names IBN As Official Newswire For Quant Strats Europe Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alpha Events has chosen IBN, a multifaceted news and publishing company, as the official newswire for its upcoming Quant Strats Europe event. The one-day event is slated for Oct. 8, 2024, in London. A premier event for quantitative thought leaders, Quant Strats offers quality education and networking focused on quantitative investment strategies and risk management; the event has established a reputation for gathering an impressive group of specialists, including data teams, quant traders and portfolio managers.

“Given the complexity and interconnectedness of international financial markets today, professional quantitative analysts who are well-versed in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing techniques possess invaluable skills to secure alpha returns, optimize risk management and streamline decision-making in a potentially turbulent environment,” said IBN director of investor communications Jonathan Keim in the press release.“We, at IBN, are very pleased to be partnering with Quant Strats to drive effective audience engagement and wider online viewership.”

