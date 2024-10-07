Rethinking Occupational Health And Safety: Global Insights And Trends

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whether for financial, legal, ethical, religious, or humanitarian reasons, it's critical for companies today to keep their employees safe. This is true across all industries, but it's especially important in sectors like manufacturing, where people operate large and potentially dangerous machinery.

Imagine you're a global and safety manager for a multinational automotive supplier. You're not responsible for just one factory in one country, but rather for many types of facilities across various countries. Each has different regulations, cultural norms, and risks. Safety is a fundamental requirement, and the challenge is how to elevate machine safety practices to meet rigorous international standards across all these regions.

This is one example from one industry that demonstrates the complexity and the need for local knowledge when addressing occupational health challenges. Plus, the landscape and the risks continue to evolve.

In our Podcast Episode, Bridging Occupational Safety Across Borders , EHS experts Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith from Antea Group US, Bruno Zapata from Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, and Sofiane Kessouar, from Baden Consulting in Switzerland discuss this multifaceted landscape of occupational health and safety, spanning regions and industries. Read some key experts below or listen in to the full podcast episode above.

Q: How do you define occupational health?

Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith: In the U.S., we often lump everything under“health and safety,” covering a broad range of topics from industrial hygiene to machine guarding. Occupational health here usually refers to medical surveillance, worker's compensation, and injury and illness rates. However, other countries, especially in Europe, define occupational health more strictly and often have mandatory requirements.

Bruno Zapata: I like to see it holistically. Occupational health is about keeping people safe and healthy at work. It involves managing risks-physical, chemical, biological-that could lead to accidents or illnesses. The goal is a workplace where everyone can thrive without compromising their well-being.

Q: How does occupational health vary across regions?

Alizabeth: Even in the U.S., different states have different regulations. For instance, California has stringent workplace violence regulations , while Washington focuses more on ergonomics. Globally, we see even more variation. Some countries, like Spain and Germany, require certified firms to handle occupational health, while in the U.S., it's left to companies to formulate their own plans.

Bruno: Here in New Zealand, we've seen major changes since the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. Companies are now more focused on preventing accidents rather than just reacting to them. Mental health is also a growing focus, with companies offering support and training to manage issues like stress and anxiety.

Q: How do local cultures influence safety practices?

Bruno: In New Zealand's forestry sector, we developed safety programs by incorporating local conditions like rough terrain and weather, as well as Māori values. This led to significant improvements in safety outcomes. It's a great example of how understanding local culture can make global safety programs more effective.

Alizabeth: Australia also stands out with its prolific guidance documents. Some countries are more prescriptive in their regulations, while others leave room for companies to manage risks as they see fit. Fitting safety programs to a company's culture can really make a difference.

Q: What about the impact of local culture in Europe?

Sofiane Kessouar: In Europe, the cultural approach to work is changing rapidly. For example, many companies are improving employee well-being by adopting practices like extended paternity leave and providing family-friendly facilities. Some companies haven't yet embraced these benefits, but those that have see it as an investment in their employees' well-being. This cultural shift shows how integrating local perspectives and employee feedback is crucial for building a more positive workplace.

Q: What are the common workplace hazards you encounter in Europe?

Sofiane: The most common occupational hazards I've seen include falls or accidents during emergencies, often due to a lack of preparedness. In some cases, the absence of a dedicated safety manager leads to employees being put at risk. It's vital to ensure teams are trained and safety measures are implemented, especially in high-turnover environments. Spending time on-site to understand these challenges and addressing them based on local feedback can greatly reduce risk.

Q: How do industries differ in their approach to occupational health?

Bruno: It varies by industry. For example, asbestos removal in New Zealand has clear, immediate risks, so safety measures are very strict. In contrast, office environments might deal with more invisible risks like burnout or harassment, which don't always get the same level of attention but can still have serious long-term effects.

Q: Can you share a success story from your work in health and safety?

Alizabeth: We worked with a tech company that used a graphic novel to communicate their safety programs. It was a creative way to engage younger employees who wouldn't have responded to a traditional manual. Later, one employee credited the novel with helping him save a life in an emergency-a real testament to the impact of creative safety solutions.

Bruno: During COVID-19, I worked for a freight company that was essential for delivering medical supplies. We had to adapt quickly to keep people safe. It was a stressful time, but through collaboration and communication, we were able to make our team feel safe and supported.

Sofiane: One of my projects involved conducting satisfaction surveys to gauge how employees felt about their well-being at work. Unfortunately, the results were negative, highlighting the lack of engagement from the management in addressing employee concerns. This experience reinforced how crucial it is to actively listen to employees and address issues in a meaningful way.

Q: What are the key takeaways for leaders in occupational health today?

Bruno: There's no one-size-fits-all approach. You need to understand your company's culture and collaborate with the right people to create tailored solutions. Always ask for feedback and avoid making assumptions.

Alizabeth: Leave your ego at the door and listen to your team. Sometimes the concerns aren't just about work but about the culture or the times we're living in. Engaged employees lead to a stronger safety culture.

Sofiane: It's important to be present in the workplace to fully understand the issues. Solutions need to be tailored to each location, and local consultants can be invaluable in ensuring that safety programs are effectively adapted to specific needs.

What should leaders focus on for the future of occupational health?



Local context matters: Occupational health programs must be adapted to reflect local practices, conditions, and cultures.

Listening is essential: Gathering feedback through cultural surveys or open dialogue helps build a unified safety culture. Be proactive, not reactive: Focusing on prevention and learning from incidents leads to better long-term outcomes.

