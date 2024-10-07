Dogginstix® Offers A Line Of Grain-Free Dog Treats For Sensitive Stomachs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company's line of grain-free dog treats are designed for dogs with sensitive stomachs, crafted with high-quality, natural ingredients.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix® , a leading provider of wholesome and delicious pet treats, is excited to announce that the company's line of grain-free dog treats is specifically formulated for dogs with sensitive stomachs. The company, headquartered in Wellington, Florida, is committed to providing pets with nutritious and delectable treats that cater to their unique dietary needs.

As pet owners themselves, the team at Dogginstix® understands the importance of feeding furry friends with high-quality, natural ingredients. The new grain-free treats are handcrafted from scratch, ensuring that each bite is not only irresistibly flavorful but also packed with essential nutrients. The treats are made with premium cuts of meat, sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures, guaranteeing the highest quality ingredients.

"We are thrilled to offer grain-free dog treats, designed specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs," said Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Our primary focus is to create treats that are not only palatable but also nutritionally beneficial for pets. We believe that the best treats start with the best ingredients, and that's why we go the extra mile to source our ingredients from reputable farmers."

Benefits of Dogginstix® Grain-Free Treats:

.Made with Limited Ingredients: Focuses on easily digestible protein sources like salmon, chicken, and sweet potato.

.Grain-Free: Eliminates grains like wheat, corn, and soy, which can be common allergens for dogs.

.All-Natural: Free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and fillers, ensuring a safe and healthy treat for your pup.

.Handcrafted in Small Batches: Made with love and care to guarantee the highest quality and freshness.

Dogginstix®'s commitment to quality extends beyond their products. The company maintains a transparent and honest approach, ensuring that every treat they offer meets the highest standards of quality and nutrition. The treats are free from preservatives, fillers, or additives, making them a wholesome snacking experience for dogs.

The process of creating Dogginstix® treats begins with meticulous attention to detail. Each batch is handcrafted with love and care, guaranteeing that every treat is made to perfection. The dedicated team of bakers follows refined recipes that ensure both taste and nutritional value. To preserve the natural flavors and nutrients, Dogginstix® uses various techniques such as slow baking and dehydration, resulting in a delightful texture that dogs will thoroughly enjoy.

Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats to cater to different tastes and requirements. From grain-free options for sensitive stomachs to protein-rich choices for active dogs, their treats are tailored to meet various nutritional needs. The company prioritizes exceptional customer service, with a knowledgeable team always available to assist with product inquiries, recommendations, or any concerns.

For more information about Dogginstix® and their new odor-free beef feet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

Contact:

11586 Pierson Rd, Suite L6

Wellington, FL 33414

United States

Notes to Editors:

.For high-resolution images of the new odor-free beef feet treats, please contact our press office.

.Interviews with Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®, can be arranged upon request.

.Additional information on the nutritional benefits of grass-fed beef for dogs is available upon request.

.Dogginstix® adheres to strict quality control measures in all aspects of production and packaging.

.The company's full range of products and detailed nutritional information can be found on their website.

Ahmet KARAGOZ

Dogginstix®

+1 252-655-8882

