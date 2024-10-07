Johnson Campaign Saturates Middle And Southwest Georgia With The 'Wayne Johnson Congress Times'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wayne Johnson for campaign mailed and texted more than 200,000 copies of a full-color, 16-page newspaper – the Wayne Johnson Congress Times -- to homes and voters in Middle and Southwest Georgia, which includes Macon, Albany, Columbus and 30 counties to voters before they cast their votes.“An informed voter is the best voter,” said Wayne Johnson, who is working hard to defeat 32-year incumbent Sanford Bishop in the November General Election.“Today in politics, it is all about television and oversized postcards that carry one or two messages.“The Wayne Johnson Congress Times is the opposite of that. We have provided detailed content on every important issue in a printed newspaper and digital piece. As I have talked with thousands of voters in the district, it became clear to me that there was an information deficit regarding congressional candidates.”The theme of the Wayne Johnson Congress Times is that a change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and the newspaper explores areas where change is needed. The call for changes is based on Johnson's longtime belief that a U.S. Congressman needs to be focused on making Washington work for Georgia.The Wayne Johnson Congress Times addresses the issues the campaign believes are important to voters. Also, since this is a head-to-head matchup between Rep. Sanford Bishop and businessman Wayne Johnson, this campaign communication will provide you with a clear a picture of how the two candidates differ.The newspaper accomplishes this with articles, pictures and humor, and Johnson believes the newspaper is something that voters can keep handy and review as early voting begins on Oct. 15 and then on to Election Day on Nov. 5.“We cover topics that are important to voters, such as providing a clear picture on why so many families are under severe financial strain,” said Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran and a commonsense candidate.“The economy, affordability and the Southern border are driving voters in this election, but so is the poor postal service we have here and the serious peril facing farmers in South Georgia.“The Wayne Johnson Congress Times includes a personal letter from Johnson to the voters of the Middle and Southwest Georgia. It also explores national issues such the dangerous situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. The newspaper explores the importance of military bases in Middle and Southwest Georgia. One article highlights the long relationship Johnson has enjoyed with the city of Plains, Ga., and President Jimmy Carter, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1.“Once I started talking to farmers in the district, it became clear to me that I had to dig in and learn more about the plight facing farmers,” said Johnson, himself a farmer.“Once I did, I was shocked at how bad the agricultural business is in South Georgia and across the state.“The newspaper also includes locations for early voting in Macon/Bibb County, Albany/Daugherty County and Columbus/Muscogee County important information on where to vote early.Johnson has long been an admirer of political cartoons, and the Wayne Johnson Congress Times includes eight political cartoons featuring both candidates.“Our politics have gotten so nasty over the past decade that we have lost our ability to include humor in political campaigns, and we change that in our newspaper,” said Johnson.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

