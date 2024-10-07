National Federation Of The Blind To Raise Awareness Of Discrimination By Rideshare Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rideshare Rally to be Held at Uber and Lyft Headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind, which advances the lives of its members and all blind people in the United States, will lead a rally at the headquarters of ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft on October 15. The Rideshare Rally will draw attention to the companies' failure to stop discrimination against blind individuals, particularly those accompanied by guide dogs, which violates state and law and the companies' own stated policies. The rally, which is drawing blind people from across the nation, takes place on White Cane Awareness Day, which celebrates the ability of blind people to travel independently.

Blind people demand that Uber and Lyft implement a zero-tolerance policy for violators; reduce the burdens imposed on blind passengers to report denials; and deliver better driver education on the policy and laws regarding blind passengers, especially guide dog users.

"Uber and Lyft provide a service that is of tremendous benefit to blind people, but these companies are failing to address discrimination against us that often leaves us stranded," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "This is no mere inconvenience; it violates the law, strips us of our dignity, and often endangers our health and safety. In addition, there have been instances where we are verbally or physically threatened or abused, and our guide dogs have also been traumatized or injured. When we report these incidents, we are offered platitudes that do nothing to remedy the discrimination or hold violators accountable. This has been going on for nearly a decade after both companies made commitments to stop this discrimination. Even so, we have continued dialogue in good faith. But we have had enough, and we intend to fight until none of us are denied our right to ride. We welcome the support of our friends and allies in this effort."

The Rideshare Rally will occur first in front of Uber's headquarters located at 1725 Third Street beginning at 10 a.m. PDT and then in front of Lyft's headquarters located at 185 Berry Street beginning at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality.

