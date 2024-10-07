The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas In A Time Of Rising Renewables: Expert's New Book Defines A Way Forward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ian Palmer helps define the way forward for the oil and industry.

Dr. Ian Palmer, a solar space scientist turned oilfield engineer and author.

Dr. Ian Palmer, a solar space scientist turned oilfield engineer, sets out a clear vision of what is being done and what needs to be done.

- Dr. Ian Palmer

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intended for experts and lay readers alike, Dr. Ian Palmer's new book, How Oil and Gas Companies are Pivoting Toward Climate Change , takes an honest look at the rapidly evolving energy transition from the unique perspective of a solar space scientist turned oilfield engineer.

“The oil and gas industry is responsible for 50% of greenhouse gas emissions, but they are taking significant steps toward climate protection,” Palmer said.

In his book, Palmer outlines those steps, plus provides both U.S.-centered and global perspectives on the transition to renewable energies, with historical data and projections for the future. Key topics he covers include:

. How far are global leaders BP, Occidental and ExxonMobil pivoting toward climate change?

. ExxonMobil predicted global warming 40 years ago. Did they try to deceive people about climate change?

. Are carbon capture and storage and hydrogen fuel all they are cracked up to be?

. How batteries are displacing gasoline (oil) in cars and trucks and also coal and natural gas in power plants.

. Is the oil and gas industry responsible for extreme weather events?

. Is climate change urgency as dire as alarmists are saying? If it's not, will liquefied natural gas export restrictions be lifted?

. Can oil and gas companies reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 without new technology?

“These are just some of the questions that drive the discussion,” Palmer added.“Many oil companies, perhaps most of them, are seriously interested in the energy transition and what it means for their future. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to better understand the reality of climate change in the oil and gas world.”

About the Author

Dr. Ian Palmer is a partner in Higgs-Palmer Technologies and is based in Albuquerque. He has consulted as a petroleum engineer all over the world on shale gas, coalbed methane, well completions and production, and hydraulic fracturing. He has published over 100 papers, many of them in peer-reviewed literature. He has contributed 150 articles to Forbes in the energy field. Palmer has a Ph.D. in space physics from Adelaide University, Australia, where he studied cosmic rays from the sun. His recent novels include Hiking Toward Heaven and FracMan Conflicted.

For more information, please visit , or connect with him on LinkedIn ( ), Instagram (iandexterpalmer) and Facebook (Ian Dexter Palmer Books).

Purchase link:

(Use PROMO25 for a 25% discount)

How Oil and Gas Companies are Pivoting Toward Climate Change

Publisher: Cambridge Scholars Publishing

Hardcover: 200 pages

ISBN: 1-0364-0563-X

ISBN13: 978-1-0364-0563-2

Available from

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.