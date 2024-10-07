Greenway Health Announces New Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Paul Ford brings extensive leadership and expertise in cybersecurity, further strengthening Greenway Health's commitment to data protection and compliance

Greenway , a leading health information services provider, announces the appointment of Paul Ford as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Ford brings over 16 years of experience in the field of information security, making him a valuable addition to Greenway's leadership team.

Most recently, Ford served as Director of Information Security at Inovalon Inc., where he led high-performing teams to ensure the seamless delivery of cybersecurity and IT services. His expertise spans multiple domains, including cybersecurity operations, security architecture, security engineering, application security, and compliance and governance.

Ford also served as Manager of Information Technology at Credible Behavioral Health, where he oversaw the entire corporate IT department and implemented vital security programs. Prior to that, Ford held key roles in information technology at the US Naval Academy, contributing to enterprise-scale projects and enhancing security operations.

"As Greenway continues to expand and evolve, the addition of experienced leaders like Paul is crucial to our mission of maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards," says David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "His expertise will be instrumental as we strengthen our security frameworks and enhance the protection we provide to our clients and patients."

This appointment comes as part of Greenway's broader investment in its leadership and infrastructure to support sustained growth. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides in its go-to-market strategy, expanding its leadership team and enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of clients and their patients.

At Greenway, Ford will focus on advancing the strategic and comprehensive information security program that defines, develops, and implements policies and controls to protect systems containing electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) and other critical assets. He will also lead efforts in managing security risk and maintaining compliance with regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, HITRUST, and NIST, ensuring Greenway meets the highest industry standards for information protection.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products.



