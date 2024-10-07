Serpin Pharma Secures $2 Million NCI Grant For Innovative Neuropathy Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serpin Pharma , a Virginia-based biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $2 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).This grant will support the clinical development of SP16-3M, a groundbreaking peptide drug designed to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in breast cancer patients.Collaborative Clinical TrialThe funding will facilitate a collaborative clinical trial led by Dr. Patrick Dillon at the University of Virginia. The trial aims to evaluate the efficacy of SP16-3M in:- Protecting nerves from chemotherapy-induced toxicity- Facilitating nerve repair- Alleviating pain for breast cancer patients undergoing treatmentAddressing a Critical NeedCIPN is a common and often debilitating side effect of cancer treatment that can significantly impact patients' quality of life. SP163M represents a potential breakthrough in managing this condition. By preventing neuropathy, SP163M could enable patients to complete their full chemotherapy regimens without dose reductions, potentially improving overall cancer treatment outcomes.Expert InsightsDr. Patrick Dillon expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "I am excited about this partnership, as both UVA and Serpin are dedicated to finding solutions for treatment-induced neuropathy in cancer patients."Dr. Cohava Gelber, Founder and CEO of Serpin Pharma, also shared her thoughts: "We are thrilled to work with Dr. Dillon and UVA to bring the promise of our groundbreaking drug to breast cancer patients, aiming to prevent their suffering from debilitating pain after chemotherapy."Looking AheadThe NCI award highlights the significant potential of SP163M in addressing a critical unmet need in cancer care. As Serpin Pharma advances its clinical development efforts, breast cancer patients may soon have access to this innovative therapy, enhancing their quality of life during and after chemotherapy.

