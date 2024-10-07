Indospine Hospital Pioneers Advanced Spine Surgery With O-Arm® O2® Technology In Gujarat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Led by Dr Tarak Patel, IndoSpine is the leading institution in Gujarat for the of all spine-related issues.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IndoSpine Hospital, a pioneer in spine care in Gujarat, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the hospital in the state to get O-arm® O2® system. It's an advanced intraoperative 2D/3D imaging system used for Back and orthopaedic injury analysis. The technological feat combined with the hospital's patient-centred approach, strengthens the hospital's resolve to bring world-class spine care to the people.

Running since 2013, the hospital was founded by Dr. Tarak Patel and today it's revered for its speciality in diagnosing and treating spine-related issues. From day one, the hospital is delivering high-quality treatments and surgeries, to local and international patients.

A Leap in Spine Surgery Technology

IndoSpine's recent acquisition of the O-arm® O2® imaging system sets the hospital apart as a leading spine hospital in Ahmedabad , Gujarat. The O-arm® O2® system provides unparalleled real-time, 2D and 3D imaging during surgeries, enabling surgeons to move forward with greater precision and accuracy. Using an advanced imaging system enhances safety and outcomes of complex spine surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, effectively reducing the recovery time for patients.

“Our goal is to offer our patients the most advanced and effective treatments available,” said Dr. Tarak Patel, founder and lead spine surgeon at IndoSpine.“By being the first to introduce the O-arm® O2® system in Gujarat, we are furthering our mission to deliver the highest standard of spine care and improving the surgical experience for both our patients and our surgical team.”

The O-arm® O2® imaging machine helps satisfy the workflow demands of modern surgical environments, ensuring surgeons have access to high-definition images that assist in better surgical planning and execution. The machine has a 360-degree imaging capability that helps surgeons to visualise the spine in complete detail.

Leveraging technology and their medical knowledge, the team of doctors at the hospital can handle complex spinal surgeries, such as spinal fusions, scoliosis correction, and disc replacement surgeries.

The Best Spine Surgeon in Gujarat | Dr. Tarak Patel

Dr. Tarak Patel, a best spine surgeon in Ahmedabad successfully completed 5,000 surgeries till date. The doctor specialises in pain relief management, including back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as trauma and congenital cases. The doctor's expertise in Scoliosis and Minimally Invasive Surgery makes him a leading name in the field.

With an MBBS degree from BJ Medical College and an MS (Ortho) from NHL Medical College in Ahmedabad. Dr. Patel has received extensive training in spine pain management and through fellowships at Breach Candy Hospital and Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, along with international fellowships at the University Hospital of Wales, UK, Ganga Hospital, and Apollo Hospital.

Comprehensive Spine Care Under One Roof

IndoSpine Hospital offers a full range of spine treatments, including both surgical and non-surgical solutions. The hospital specialises in treating spine related conditions, including cervical spine infection treatment , spine tumours, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, spinal fractures, and more.

With a dedicated team of specialists, physiotherapists, and support staff, The clinic ensures that each patient receives holistic care, from diagnosis through recovery.

"Our priority has always been patient care and innovation," Dr. Patel stated. "The integration of the O-arm® O2® system allows us to refine our surgical techniques, leading to quicker recovery, reduced complications, and better overall results for our patients."

State-of-the-Art Facilities in Rajkot, Navrangpur, and Bapunagar

In addition to its two centres in Navrangpura and Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, Indo Spine is now also operating from Rajkot, saving travel time for patients who earlier had to go to Ahmedabad for Back-related issues.

Taking into account the increasing menace of spine-related injuries and conditions ailing patients from all walks of life, Dr. Tarak Patel decided to open their third advanced centre in Rajkot.

All three centres are equipped with advanced surgical theatres, cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, and specialised recovery units to ensure the highest standard of care.

A Vision for the Future

Since its founding, IndoSpine has been dedicated to advancing care through both innovation and compassionate treatment. As Dr. Patel explains, "We are continuously looking for ways to improve our services and stay at the forefront of spine care. Our mission is to ensure that every patient who comes through our doors receives world-class treatment tailored to their specific needs.

Patients from all over the country can reach out to IndoSpine Hospital to schedule an appointment via their website. For more details, visit their site or give them a call.

