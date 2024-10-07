SMILE TRAIN LIGHTS UP DUBAI ON WORLD SMILE DAY® - CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF TRANSFORMING LIVES WITH DUBAI HUMANITARIAN

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, 7 October 2024: On World Smile Day®, Smile Train commemorates 25 years of transforming lives across the globe with more than 2 million free cleft surgeries provided worldwide. Launched in 2014 under Dubai Humanitarian, Smile Train Dubai proudly celebrates 10 years of creating smiles and changing futures throughout the Middle East and Asia.

Against the iconic backdrop of Al Futtaim’s Intercontinental Building, Dubai will be illuminated in a powerful display of solidarity for children living with clefts. The vibrant projection showcases key milestones from Smile Train’s 25-year journey, emphasizing the significant contributions made in the Middle East. Together, Dubai Humanitarian and Smile Train Dubai look forward to prolonging their long-standing partnership dedicated to educating, empowering, and transforming the lives of those in need.



As one of over 80 members under Dubai Humanitarian, Smile Train Dubai is an integral part of the international humanitarian community hosted in Dubai Humanitarian, the world’s largest humanitarian hub. Known for its excellence in facilitating humanitarian relief and aid, Dubai Humanitarian’s collaboration with Smile Train has been pivotal.

In just 10 years, the partnership has resulted in more than 170,000 free life-changing surgeries, further cementing Smile Train Dubai’s vital role within the New York-based organization’s global work.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian said: “In a world often overshadowed by multiple humanitarian crises, moments of light like World Smile Day remind us of the impact we can make together. At Dubai Humanitarian, we are proud to stand alongside Smile Train and other development organizations, bringing hope and transforming lives one smile at a time. This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve when we unite for a common cause, turning compassion into action and ensuring that even in difficult times, the power of a smile can shine through.”

Operating out of the United Arab Emirates, Smile Train Dubai has significantly expanded the organization’s impact in the Middle East and neighboring regions, helping more than 640,000 cleft-affected individuals.





Afaf Meky, Executive Manager of Smile Train Dubai, said: “This is a milestone moment not just for Smile Train who is celebrating their 25th anniversary but also for our branch here in Dubai. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved this past decade, and we wholeheartedly thank Dubai Humanitarian for their continued support. Smile Train’s vision to expand and help more people in the Middle East and Asia was brought to life through Dubai Humanitarian. Together, we remain committed to raising awareness and providing cleft care to every person in need, empowering them to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”





