In Occupied Areas, Disabled Could Be Stripped Of Payments Unless They Obtain Russian Passports

That's according to Artem Lysohor , head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, who reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Before December 31, 2025, people with disabilities living in the territory of the so-called 'LPR' are forced to re-pass a medical examination, which must confirm their previous diagnosis. Only those holding a Russian passport will be allowed to pass," said Lysohor.

At the same time, the invaders intend to strip of social payments those disabled persons who will fail to report to the medical commission over the next year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Justice Ministry emphasizes that Russian passports forcibly handed to Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories have no legal force as such.