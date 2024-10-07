Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Preparation For Ramstein, Anniversary Of Hamas Attack On Israel, Putin's Birthday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

PREPARATION FOR RAMSTEIN

This week, on October 12, the twenty-fifth Ramstein format meeting will be held for the first time at the level of the participating state leaders.

 Meetings of defense ministers in the Ramstein format were launched in April 2022 to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

 This time, Ukraine will present its partners with the Plan for Victory, aimed at achieving sustainable and just peace.

 The meeting will discuss the issue of granting Ukrainian permission to strike with Western long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. Sufficient and timely military assistance for Ukraine is the best way to stop the aggressor and bring peace closer.

ANNIVERSARY OF THE HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

On October 7, 2023, Hamas fighters attacked Israel. The situation in the Middle East was escalated by the largest attack on Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

 Ukraine strongly condemned Iran's massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, 2024, and called on partners to defend Ukrainian skies with the same determination against Russian attacks.

 Iran is a destabilizing force in both the Middle East and Europe.

 Ukraine condemns missile attacks on Israel by the Hezbollah group and calls on Israel and Lebanon to be maximally restrained in order to prevent a large-scale war.

PUTIN'S BIRTHDAY

On October 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin turned 72 years old.

 Putin has led the Russian Federation for 25 years, turning it into a corrupt one and aggressive dictatorship.

 Putin's main“achievement” is the unprovoked war against Ukraine, the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

 In March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued

an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of the shameful crime of kidnapping Ukrainian children.

 Under Putin's leadership, Russia found itself in international isolation, and its closest "friends" are Iran and North Korea.

 Despite his imperial ambitions, Putin will go down in history only as a criminal.