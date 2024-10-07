Vietnam’S Economy Surges: Third Quarter GDP Growth Hits 7.4%, Highest In Two Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vietnam's has shown remarkable resilience, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 7.4% in the third quarter.



This impressive growth rate marks the highest quarterly increase in two years. The General Statistics Office of Vietnam released these encouraging figures recently.



The country's exports led the economic surge, rising by 15.8% compared to the same period last year. This robust performance came despite challenges faced by the sector.



Typhoon Yagi caused a contraction in factory activity in September for the first time since March. Prior to the announcement, economic forecasts were conservative. Standard Chartered had predicted a quarterly growth of only 5.1%.



The agriculture sector felt the brunt of the cyclone's impact. It grew by 2.58%, down from 3.34% in the previous quarter. Typhoon Yagi struck Vietnam on September 7, causing significant damage.







The storm resulted in hundreds of deaths and approximately $3 billion in economic losses. Local observers noted that the impact would be seen in lost production and damaged facilities.



Despite these setbacks, Vietnam's long-term economic fundamentals remain strong. The statistics office reported that GDP increased by 6.82% in the first nine months of the year.

Vietnam's Economic Growth

This growth rate is approaching Vietnam's pre-COVID levels of 7.3%. However, some experts foresee potential challenges ahead.



Vinacapital, a consulting firm, warns of headwinds from Vietnam's largest customer, the United States. The recent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserv suggests a slowdown in the American economy.



This economic delay in the US could potentially reduce demand for Vietnamese products. Items like laptops, mobile phones, and other goods may see decreased orders.



Vinacapital predicts that Vietnam's current export-driven GDP growth might slow down in the coming year. Despite these concerns, Vietnam's technology sector continues to be a long-term driver of economic growth.



Electronics exports rose by 20.6% in the third quarter compared to the previous year. The country is expanding its high-tech supply chain, adding products from chip equipment to smartphone cameras.



In addition, Vietnam's communist government is actively promoting the development of its high-tech industries.



This strategic focus aims to diversify the economy and maintain strong growth in the face of global economic challenges. The country's ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in sustaining its economic momentum.

MENAFN07102024007421016031ID1108753094