Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cincinnati Riverfront Completes $2.5 Million Renovation, Celebrates With Grand Reopening And Ribbon Cutting

Corporex and Commonwealth Hotels , a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, are excited to announce the completion of a $2.5 million renovation of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cincinnati Riverfront , located in the heart of Covington, Kentucky. The hotel marked this milestone with a grand reopening celebration, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by key community leaders, local officials, and business partners.

Photo credit: Norther Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

The extensive renovation has breathed new life into the property, with upgrades to all soft goods, including new carpet, mattresses, and window treatments, as well as beautifully redesigned guest bathrooms complete with vanity mirrors. In addition, the public spaces feature all-new furniture, enhancing the comfort and modern appeal of the hotel's common areas for both business and leisure travelers.

Beth Wuestefeld, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cincinnati Riverfront, expressed her excitement about the enhancements, saying:

"We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated hotel to our valued guests and the Covington community. These updates will significantly elevate the guest experience, providing a more modern, comfortable, and welcoming environment. We are proud to continue offering exceptional service with a fresh new look."

The ribbon-cutting event not only celebrated the renovation but also highlighted the hotel's commitment to supporting the local community and economy. Commonwealth Hotels and Corporex are proud to invest in the region and ensure visitors to Covington and Cincinnati have access to top-tier hospitality.

For more information about the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cincinnati Riverfront or to book your stay, please visit Holiday Inn Express or call 859-581-7800.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at commonwealthhotels



About Corporex

Corporex Companies is a national, privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, Kentucky. Corporex has a nearly 60-year history of developing world-class hotels, Class A offices, luxury residential, and mixed-use developments in over 22+ states across the U.S. The company has more than $1B in assets under management, has built over 25M square feet, and generously invested in communities with nearly $2.9M in corporate and foundation giving in 2023. Today, the company remains one of the leading privately held, vertically integrated owner/operators of commercial real estate in the country. Learn more at Corporex .

