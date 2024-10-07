Collective Voice Report Reveals Shoppers Influenced By Creators Deliver Greater Value To Brands This Holiday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Creator-driven consumers will spend more and engage deeper with holiday content compared to traditional audiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier creator marketing platform

Collective Voice released its timely

2024 Holiday Report , revealing insights into the influential power of content creators on consumer purchasing behavior.

With major fall sales underway and factors like this year's election and a shortened holiday shopping season, the stakes of choosing the right creators and platforms are higher than ever. To craft a successful marketing campaign that resonates and drives both sales and loyalty, the research indicates it's crucial to understand how creators influence consumer shopping preferences, spending habits, content engagement, timing, and platform choice.

Key findings from Collective Voice's 2024 Holiday Report include:



Creator-led shopping fuels bigger holiday spending

Creator-driven shoppers, consumers who are inspired by content creators when making purchasing decisions, are 30% more likely to budget and spend over $1,000 on holiday gifts , including luxury items . This is compared to the average consumer who tends to spend less on high-end goods.

It's crucial for brands to understand where shoppers prefer to seek recommendations



Nearly 70% of creator-driven shoppers are influenced by the social media channel a creator uses .



YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram lead the way as the top sources for gift ideas, accounting for about 60% of shoppers' preferences.

Mid-tier influencers with 50-100k followers are more than 9x more likely to be trusted than celebrities with enormous followings.

Shoppers inspired by creators remain budget-conscious While ready to splurge on luxury gifts this holiday, creator-driven shoppers are also highly price-conscious, with 79% frequently using discount codes. This sensitivity to price and couponing indicates that prioritizing discounts may drive increased conversions.

"As we approach the holiday season, it's clear that creator content is driving a significant increase in consumer omni-channel shopping behavior, " says Clair Sidman, VP of Marketing at Collective Voice. "Our research shows that creator-driven shoppers are more valuable to brands because they spend more and also engage more deeply with holiday content than shoppers who see traditional brand content."

As in-store shopping gains momentum this holiday season, many brands are still missing the mark on leveraging creator-driven content to amplify their omni-channel sales. Creators offer a level of authenticity that builds trust and transforms them into powerful drivers of consumer action-an invaluable asset during the most competitive promotional periods.

Read Collective Voice's full 2024 Holiday Report HERE . For insights into Collective Voice's innovative approach to creator marketing, visit .

About Collective Voice

Since its inception in 2008, Collective Voice has been a trailblazer in the creator marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge tools, transparent data, and unparalleled resources. Leveraging years of expertise, we forge meaningful connections between creators and top brands, resulting in award-winning content and sustained success. For more information, visit .

