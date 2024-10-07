Brazil’S Economic Potential Rises, But Fiscal Challenges Persist

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil's shows signs of improvement, with growth surpassing expectations for three years.



Moody's recently raised its estimate of Brazil's potential from 2% to 2.5%. This change reflects the impact of economic reforms implemented since Michel Temer's presidency.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF ) shares this view, as stated in their annual report on Brazil's economy released in July.



Central officials have hinted at this increased growth capacity for some time, though they haven't officially published estimates.



Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú Unibanco, agrees with this assessment. He is also a former director of economic policy at the Central Bank.







However, he advises caution due to the uncertainty of these measurements. The financial market remains skeptical about Brazil 's growth potential.



The Focus survey revised its growth capacity estimate from 2.5% to 2% following the pandemic. A recent poll by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) revealed a bleak outlook from market analysts.



Despite market skepticism, Brazil's economy has grown faster than economists predicted. This growth has been accompanied by falling inflation, puzzling observers.

Central Bank's Revised Economic Outlook

The Central Bank recently revised its assessment of economic slack, now indicating the economy was at or above capacity in the past two years.



Economic reforms since Temer's government have contributed significantly to this performance. The IMF report includes an analysis of the labor reform's effects.



While Bolsonaro's government implemented important reforms, environmental and democratic setbacks deterred investors. At the start of Lula's government, market estimates for potential GDP dropped to 1.8%.



Concerns about increased tax burdens affecting productive investments influenced this view. As the economy improved, estimates rose back to 2%.



The recently approved tax reform under Lula's government could further increase potential GDP. However, the market seems to underestimate its impact.



Before the reform's promulgation, the five-year potential GDP estimate was 1.9%, rising to 2% after approval. Despite the potential for higher economic growth, fiscal challenges remain.



A rough rule of thumb suggests government debt stabilizes when economic growth equals the real interest rate. The Central Bank's optimistic long-term interest rate projection is 4.75%.



Even with 2.5% GDP growth, Brazil needs a primary surplus of 2.25% of GDP to address its fiscal issues. Most economists doubt the government will achieve this goal in the coming years without structural fiscal reforms.



Moody's shares this assessment but maintains a positive outlook for Brazil's credit rating, signaling confidence in future problem-solving. The road ahead for Brazil's economy remains complex, balancing growth potential with fiscal responsibility.

