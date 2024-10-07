State Customs Committee: Digitalization Strengthens Azerbaijan's Role As Key Regional Transit Hub
Date
10/7/2024 8:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The digitalization of transit procedures is solidifying
Azerbaijan's position as a vital transit hub in the region, said
Bahruz Guliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs
Committee of Azerbaijan, at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum titled
"Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for Small and
Medium Enterprises (SMEs)," Azernews reports.
Guliyev emphasized the committee's commitment to transparency,
accessibility, and fostering a business-friendly environment for
both domestic and foreign economic actors.
"One of our top priorities is to simplify and digitalize customs
operations. This will not only reduce costs but also enhance
process efficiency. We are implementing innovative solutions and
modern risk management techniques, enabling us to automate a
significant portion of customs procedures," Guliyev noted.
He highlighted key projects, including the introduction of new
electronic services and the development of digital infrastructure,
which have made Azerbaijan's customs control system one of the most
advanced and user-friendly in the region.
"Our initiatives are focused on enhancing the country's transit
potential. The digitalization of transit procedures and
participation in international systems are vital in reinforcing
Azerbaijan's status as a key transit hub," he added.
Guliyev also mentioned the committee's proactive efforts to
create an inviting environment for attracting foreign investments,
boosting non-oil exports, and expanding the reach of Azerbaijani
products in international markets.
"To this end, we have implemented projects to simplify customs
procedures and improve the competitiveness of national products.
Our goal is for our customs service to not only meet international
standards but also to set new benchmarks in customs administration,
facilitating secure and efficient trade," Guliyev concluded.
