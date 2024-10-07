Ukraine, Netherlands DM`s reach agreement to bolster military cooperation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the defense ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands reached an agreement to bolster military cooperation, with a particular emphasis on training crews and supplying weapons for the recently delivered F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov characterized the meeting as a crucial step forward in enhancing collaboration within the aviation coalition. He highlighted the agreements that were made regarding training programs and the provision of essential spare parts for the aircraft.



Umerov expressed his appreciation for the Netherlands' extensive support, emphasizing that the arrival of the F-16s symbolizes the unwavering commitment of both the Dutch people and their government to Ukraine’s defense efforts. This meeting came on the heels of the delivery of the first batch of F-16s from the Netherlands to Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of Ukraine's aerial capabilities.



Dutch Defense Chief Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the successful delivery of the initial batch of F-16 jets during his visit to Ukraine. He underscored the urgency of enhancing Ukraine’s defenses in light of ongoing Russian airstrikes, indicating that the remaining 24 F-16s are expected to arrive in the coming months.



In addition to the fighter jet agreement, Brekelmans unveiled a EUR400 million (USD438 million) Drone Action Plan designed to provide Ukraine with advanced drones for various purposes, including reconnaissance, defense, and offensive operations. This initiative further underscores the commitment of the Netherlands to equip Ukraine with the necessary tools to bolster its military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict.



The strengthened partnership between Ukraine and the Netherlands reflects the broader international support for Ukraine as it continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing war. With enhanced training programs and the provision of advanced military equipment, both nations are working closely to ensure that Ukraine is better prepared to defend itself against external threats. As the conflict endures, such collaborations are crucial for reinforcing Ukraine’s defense posture and operational readiness.

