Such factors as internet and mobile phone usage, government policies and incentives, shift in the demand for the products, a huge boost in online buying and selling, and, most importantly, the push for financial inclusiveness all around the world.

The increasing consumer preference for making payments at any time and from any place is leading to the expansion of real-time payments systems across the globe due to enhanced smartphones, internet connectivity and non-tangible touch interfaces. The financial services providers and the FinTechs are always on the lookout for ways to make payments more efficient through application of advanced technologies.



Rising Smartphone Penetration and Internet Connectivity

Smartphone ownership and better connective network are some of the main factors that has greatly affected the digital payment market across the globe. When more and more users obtain affordable devices such as smartphones and have access to fast Internet more digital payments can be made. Mobile wallets, applications and online services for banking are now part of normal and regular usage around the world particularly in developing nations which have a rather limited formal banking sector.

The flexibility and efficiency of the corresponding transactions also contribute to this popularity even more. 4G and 5G networks increase user experience to perform transactions and more people use digital payments by leaving cash payments around the world. July 2024, a total of 5.45 billion people across the globe were using the internet, which was equivalent to 67.1 percent global population, based on the research from Kepios Pte. Ltd.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support

The governments of different countries are propagating nowadays for using digital payments as a tool to improve the conditions of people's financial literacy and decrease the share of cash payments. Sensational measures like REMO (Remonetization of Economy), establishing digital identification systems regarding identity (Aadhaar in India), governments are rewarding society to go cashless, for instance by offering tax exemptions and cashback on digital transactions. These measures joined with the increasing concerns related to the openness of the shadow economy and the increase of the demand on the application of the new technologies in the world make the global digital payment market develop.

Thus, in December 2023, the Governments of the Philippines and Ghana, along with such international organizations as United Nations (UN), the World Food Program, and the Better Than Cash Alliance within the framework of the UN, began a new 'call to action' which was launched at the COP28 in the UAE, the Governments, Financial Institutions, and Private Companies, digital payments for efficient emergency responses were called to start. They are the following: Such measures are far aiding in the development of the market.

Innovation in Payment Technologies and Fintech Growth

The global digital payment market is driven by technological change and innovation, as well as the development of more fintech. The advancement in technologies such as contactless payment, QR codes, blockchain, as well as biometric authentication are improving the security and ease of transaction. Fintech innovators lead these developments, providing simple digital payment apps that service different types of markets.

The increased usage of integrated super apps containing payment services is another reason. In the future as, financial technology advances itself through the use of AI, Big Data and Machine Learning is expected to make payment even more personalized and convenient which will help in fueling the growth of the digital payment market even more. Known as FedNow, in July 2023, the service was provided to enable many business and consumer participants conduct secure A2A payments.

India Digital Payment Market Overview

India's digital payments system -has evolved rapidly over the last few years. This has been encouraged by various developments in information and communication technology and by forward-looking Regulatory and Government policies. The trinity of near-universal account penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, and low-cost payment rails have led to a never-before boom in digital transactions. For instance, since April 2016, UPI has become synonymous with rapid digital payment, which has seen an exponential growth trajectory, and over 868 Cr transactions were processed in March 2023.

The growing popularity of the e-commerce sector in India has created the need to and to provide and efficient online payments. Today, several large-scale e-commerce websites such as amazon and flipkart provide several ways to make online payment such as credit/debit card, internet banking, or even wallet. Today, many apps such as GooglePay, PhonePe and Paytm have been widely used as useful tools for easy and safe to make payments and it includes mobile recharge, bill payments and even peer to peer transactions. Introductions of the new payment and transactions methods such as; UPI, Bharat QR code, mobile wallets amongst others have encouraged cashless payments.

