Netherlands approves F-16 transfer to Kiev

(MENAFN) Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans has officially confirmed the delivery of the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a commitment made by the Netherlands more than a year ago. Brekelmans visited both Kyiv and Kharkov on Sunday, where he provided additional insights into his country’s ongoing military support for Ukraine.



As a key member of the so-called 'F-16 coalition,' the Netherlands had pledged to donate 24 U.S.-made F-16 aircraft to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force. In a post on X, the minister expressed his satisfaction, stating, “For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine.”



In addition to the fighter jets, Brekelmans announced a substantial investment of EUR400 million (approximately USD439 million) aimed at developing advanced drones for the Ukrainian military. He detailed that these high-tech drones would serve various purposes, including reconnaissance, defense, and attack capabilities across air, land, and sea operations.



Highlighting the critical role of drones in modern warfare, the defense minister emphasized the urgency of rapid development and deployment. "We don’t have the luxury of taking a long time; it’s about making speed. Procure prototypes, test them quickly, and scale up production efficiently," he remarked.



Regarding the funding for drone development, Brekelmans clarified that approximately half of the investment would be allocated within the Netherlands, while the remainder would be distributed between Ukraine and other partner nations. This initiative reflects the Netherlands’ commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.



As the war continues to evolve, the delivery of F-16s and the development of advanced drone systems represent significant steps in enhancing Ukraine’s defense posture and addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing hostilities.

