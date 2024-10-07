Black Briar Advisors Appoints Bruce Delvalle As Senior Vice President And General Counsel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bruce DelValleHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Briar Advisors , a leading full-service company specializing in the acquisition, disposition, asset management, and consulting for distressed hotel and resort assets, is proud to announce the appointment of Bruce DelValle as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. DelValle brings a wealth of legal experience in high-stakes litigation, international law, and asset management, positioning Black Briar Advisors to continue its success in revitalizing distressed hospitality assets.With over 36 years of experience practicing law, DelValle has represented a range of high-profile clients and handled complex legal cases, earning him a reputation for fierce advocacy and unwavering commitment to his clients. He holds a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he graduated cum laude in 1988, and is licensed to practice law in both Florida and the District of Columbia. His background includes work on cases involving international human rights violations, whistleblower protections, and high-value settlements, including a $19 million settlement for agricultural clients against DuPont Chemical in Benlate® pesticide cases​.DelValle's appointment marks a strategic move for Black Briar Advisors as it strengthens its leadership team and reinforces its mission to transform distressed hotel and resort properties into thriving, profitable ventures. Black Briar Advisors, founded by Stephen Nalley , is renowned for its hands-on approach to managing distressed hospitality assets and for helping property owners and investors navigate financial challenges with innovative solutions.“I am thrilled to join Black Briar Advisors at such a critical time for the hospitality industry,” said Bruce DelValle.“The pandemic, economic shifts, and operational challenges have left many hotel and resort assets in distress. I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise to assist Black Briar in navigating these challenges and helping our clients find solutions that will restore value to their properties. I believe that my commitment to hard work and excellence aligns perfectly with the company's vision, and I am excited to contribute to the continued success of Black Briar Advisors.”About Black Briar AdvisorsBlack Briar Advisors is a full-service real estate investment and asset management firm that focuses on distressed hotel and resort assets across the United States. The company's comprehensive services include the acquisition, disposition, asset management, and consulting for properties facing financial challenges. Under the leadership of Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors has become a leader in distressed asset management, providing clients with innovative solutions to maximize the value of their real estate investments.Nalley, a highly respected expert in the hospitality industry, is the author of two acclaimed books: The Ultimate Guide to Managing Distressed Hotel Assets and The Distressed Hotel Blueprint. Both works are regarded as essential reading for real estate professionals dealing with distressed properties, offering practical advice and detailed strategies for turning around underperforming hotels. Nalley's approach to asset management emphasizes long-term value creation, operational efficiency, and the importance of strategic repositioning to achieve profitability.Stephen Nalley, Founder and CEO of Black Briar Advisors, shared his enthusiasm about the company's newest leadership addition:“Bruce DelValle is an exceptional legal mind and a fierce advocate for his clients. His extensive experience in handling complex legal matters, coupled with his unwavering commitment to excellence, makes him the perfect fit for Black Briar Advisors. As we continue to grow and expand our portfolio of distressed hotel and resort assets, Bruce's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we navigate the legal challenges that come with these types of transactions and operations.”Bruce DelValle's Legal BackgroundThroughout his career, Bruce DelValle has taken on some of the most challenging and high-profile legal cases, representing clients such as the Igbo people of Nigeria in their fight against radical Islamic terrorist groups, the English-speaking people of Cameroon in their struggle for independence, and international banking whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld. DelValle's ability to manage complex litigation on both a national and international level is a testament to his dedication to his clients and his ability to navigate difficult legal landscapes​.DelValle's philosophy when it comes to practicing law is simple:“No client hires you as their lawyer to finish second. Winning is an expectation that I eagerly embrace.” This winning mindset, paired with his relentless work ethic, is what sets him apart from other attorneys. DelValle is known for working tirelessly to obtain the best results for his clients, often preparing cases late into the night to ensure success in the courtroom. His rural Southern background, marked by hard work and perseverance, has shaped his approach to the law, making him a formidable advocate in any legal battle​.“My goal as General Counsel for Black Briar Advisors is to ensure that every legal aspect of our operations is handled with the utmost diligence and integrity,” DelValle added.“I am committed to protecting the company's interests while also finding creative legal solutions that align with the company's goals of restoring and revitalizing distressed hotel assets.”The Future of Black Briar AdvisorsBlack Briar Advisors continues to be at the forefront of distressed asset management, with a growing portfolio of hotel and resort properties that the company has successfully repositioned and revitalized. As the hospitality industry continues to recover from the effects of the global pandemic and other economic challenges, Black Briar Advisors remains focused on providing tailored solutions for distressed assets, ensuring that both property owners and investors see long-term value.With the addition of Bruce DelValle as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and expansion, providing expert legal and strategic guidance to its clients. DelValle's appointment reflects Black Briar's commitment to excellence and its mission to transform distressed assets into thriving, profitable investments.For more information about Black Briar Advisors or to schedule an interview with Stephen Nalley or Bruce DelValle, please contact:

