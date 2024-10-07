Al Khor Hospital Emergency Department To Be Relocated To Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced that the Emergency Department at Al Khor Hospital (AKH) will relocate to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH) starting Friday, October 11, 2024.

The full opening of the Emergency Department at AAH is part of the ongoing expansion of the facility, which is one of HMC's newest and most advanced hospitals.

In recent months, services including emergency, male physiotherapy, and obstetrics and gynecology have transferred from AKH and other nearby locations to AAH.

From October 11, AAH Emergency Department will start receiving all patients with emergency conditions transferred by ambulance from the catchment area, such as Al Khor, Um Salal, Lusail among other areas.

Simultaneously, the Al Khor Hospital Emergency Department service will be transferred to AAH. Walk-in patients with emergency conditions should also visit AAH.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy, Medical Directorand Acting CEO of AAH, stated:“The full opening of the Emergency Department at AAH means the hospital will operate three dedicated emergency departments - for male, female, including obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatric patients - providing immediate care for life-threatening conditions. This ongoing expansion at AAH ensures that patients north of Doha benefit from the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and specialized care, improving access to high-quality medical services in the surrounding areas.”

Mohammed Al Jusaiman, Chief Executive Officer of AKH, confirmed that AKH will stop providing emergency medical services from 11 October.

“With the relocation of emergency services to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, Al Khor Hospital will close its Emergency Department. However, Al Khor Hospital will continue to offer urgent care services for walk-in patients with non-critical conditions.”

The AKH urgent care service will provide medical care for non-emergency conditions that cannot wait for an appointment at a health center.

These include mild respiratory issues, sprains, minor burns and cuts, ear, eye and throat complaints and fever.

AAH, HMC's second largest hospital, is conveniently located in the Tenbek area close to Al Khor and connected via modern road networks.

Patients requiring emergency medical treatment will benefit from the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge medical technology, and advanced diagnostic and support services.