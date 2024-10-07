Harris rejects calling Netanyahu ‘ally’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CBS News's '60 Minutes,' US Vice President Kamala Harris faced a challenging question regarding her relationship with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. When asked if she considers Netanyahu a "close ally," Harris refrained from providing a direct answer, particularly after he ignored calls from her administration for a ceasefire in Lebanon.



During the interview, which is set to air on Sunday night, Harris was prompted to explain how the United States could provide Israel with substantial military aid while seemingly lacking influence over Netanyahu’s actions. In a lengthy response, she asserted that the U.S. has been instrumental in pushing Netanyahu toward ending his ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. However, when pressed again about whether the U.S. has a "real close ally" in Netanyahu, she shifted the focus, stating, “I think, with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people. And the answer to that question is yes.”



Since taking over as the Democratic presidential candidate from President Joe Biden in July, Harris's stance on Israel has attracted criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions within the Democratic Party. In an apparent effort to balance these viewpoints, she expressed her support for an independent Palestinian state during the Democratic National Convention in August, while simultaneously reaffirming the U.S. commitment to supplying arms and ammunition to Israel.



Netanyahu, who is perceived to favor Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, has engaged in multiple conversations with Biden and Harris since declaring war on Hamas last October. Despite claims from both Biden and Harris that Netanyahu is moving toward a ceasefire, he has consistently returned to Israel promising to continue military operations.



This ongoing dynamic highlights the complexities of U.S.-Israel relations, particularly amid escalating tensions in the region. Harris's reluctance to label Netanyahu as a close ally may reflect the delicate balance she seeks to maintain between various factions within her party and the broader implications of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. As the situation evolves, the Biden administration’s approach to Israel will undoubtedly remain a point of contention in American politics.

