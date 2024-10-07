World Championship Azerbaijan Mini Football Team Set To Play Its First Match
Azerbaijan's U-23 mini football team is set to play its first
match in the qualifying round for the World Championship, taking
place in the town of Mali Losinj, Croatia,
Azernews reports.
The national team will face Serbia in this important encounter.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 (Baku time).
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani team has a challenging
schedule ahead.
Following the clash with Serbia, they will go on to compete
against India on October 8 and then take on the Czech Republic on
October 9.
Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball
Federation (AMF) focuses on the development and promotion of
mini-football in Azerbaijan.
In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European
Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which
gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international
minifootball tournaments.
One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation
of domestic and international competitions.
The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the
year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international
tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote
the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.
The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other
organizations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more
people to take part in it.
This includes organising promotional events, public relations
programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and
popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.
