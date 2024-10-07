Turn Waste Into Gifts Festival Held In Khatai For Green World Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," organized by the of Ecology and Natural Resources, the next "Turn Waste into Gifts" festival was held in the Khatai district at Heydar Aliyev Recreation Park, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

It was reported that, during the festival, citizens handed over 3,483 liters of plastic, 495 liters of glass, and 479 used batteries, receiving books, eco-bags, school supplies, and various other gifts in return.

During the event, an educational game on waste sorting was held for children, and drawings were made on eco-bags.

The event, organized as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," aimed to prevent waste, use resources more efficiently, collect and recycle waste at its source, and promote proper waste management.

It should be noted that the campaign "Change Waste to Seedlings" will begin again in the autumn planting season.